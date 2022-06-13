West Bengal Passes Bill To Appoint CM as Chancellor of State-Run Universities

In May, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu had said that the state government would table a bill in the state assembly to make CM Banerjee the chancellor of all state-run universities in place of the governor.

In December last year, Basu had said that the government was mulling replacing Dhankhar as the chancellor, as he did not cooperate in administrative matters.

"The governor does not extend any cooperation and unnecessarily holds back files, thus my department is constrained to consider replacing the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of different universities," Education Minister Basu had said.

(With inputs from PTI.)