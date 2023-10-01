Manipur Unrest: CBI Arrests 6 for Alleged Murder of 2 Missing Meitei Students

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the alleged murder of two missing Meitei students from Imphal, arrested six persons in connection with the case on Sunday, 1 October.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the alleged murder of two missing Meitei students from Imphal, arrested six persons in connection with the case on Sunday, 1 October.
Who are they? The suspects have been identified as Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawn Haokip, Lhingneichong Baite, Tinneikhol, Kimnaigem, and Tinnuphing.
The arrests were made in Imphal, and the accused persons were subsequently transported to Guwahati for further investigation.
What happened? Last week, the photos of the bodies of 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit, who had gone missing on 6 July, surfaced on social media, days after internet services were restored in violence-hit Manipur.
The photos were taken on 8 July, two days after the two students went missing.
Why you should read on: The photos triggered widespread protests in the state's Imphal West district, which led to another internet ban in the region.
During one such protest on 27 September, clashes erupted between hundreds of Meitei students and the security forces, with over 120 students suffering injuries. The security forces allegedly fired several rounds of tear gas shells and smoke bombs in an attempt to disperse the crowd.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)