Manipur Unrest: CBI Arrests 6 for Alleged Murder of 2 Missing Meitei Students

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the alleged murder of two missing Meitei students from Imphal, arrested six persons in connection with the case on Sunday, 1 October.

Who are they? The suspects have been identified as Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawn Haokip, Lhingneichong Baite, Tinneikhol, Kimnaigem, and Tinnuphing.

The arrests were made in Imphal, and the accused persons were subsequently transported to Guwahati for further investigation.

What happened? Last week, the photos of the bodies of 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit, who had gone missing on 6 July, surfaced on social media, days after internet services were restored in violence-hit Manipur.