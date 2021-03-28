Manipur CM Seeks Help From Centre for Dousing Fire at Shirui Peak

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has sought help from the central government to douse a forest fire that has broken out at the Shirui peak situated in Manipur's Ukhrul district.
"Very unfortunate to see the fire spreading at Shirui Peak, Ukhrul District, Manipur," Singh said in a tweet.
"An official letter has also been sent from the CS, GoM. Why are we so selfish & destructive," he questioned in his tweet.
This comes months after a massive forest fire had broken out at the Dzukou valley, on the border of Manipur and Nagaland.
The Indian Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had assisted in pacifying the Dzukou Valley wildfire, following a request by the Manipur government.
