'Arrest Us': Clashes Erupt in Manipur Amid Protests Over Arrested Meitei Youths

The unrest in Manipur continued as protesters gathered at a police station demanding the immediate release of five arrested Meitei youths.

Latest stand-off: A massive group of demonstrators led by the 'Meira Paibis' gathered near the Singjamei Police Station in the state's Imphal West district at around 1:30 pm on Thursday, 21 September.

"Arrest us if you are going to arrest all those village defense volunteers!" they chanted.

Police action: In response, the Manipur Police and Rapid Action Force formed a barricade about 500 metres from the police station.