Civil Body Bans Manipuri Actress Soma Laishram For 3 Years Over Delhi Event

In a surprising move that has reverberated through Manipur's film industry, the civil body Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL) has imposed a three-year ban on acclaimed Manipuri film actor Soma Laishram.

The controversy arose from Soma's participation as a show stopper in a cultural event in New Delhi, prompting allegations that she ignored appeals not to engage in such activities during Manipur's ongoing unrest.

Soma Laishram, known for her roles in over 150 Manipuri films and multiple awards, responded by explaining that there were misconceptions surrounding her involvement in the Delhi event.