'Move Out..': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Daughter Gets RWA Notice Over Ram Mandir Post

Nearly 10 days after Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter and lawyer, Suranya Aiyar, shared a social media post condemning the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, a body claiming to be the resident’s welfare association (RWA) in Delhi’s Jangpura Extension has written to her and her father, seeking an apology for "creating hatred and mistrust amongst people."

The notice signed by Dr Kapil Kakar, the president of the Jangpura Extension Welfare Association (JEWA), on 27 January, urged the father-daughter duo not to indulge in a "rant which may disturb the peace in the colony or hurt religious sentiments of the residents."

In case they believed what they did was correct, the body asked them to move out to another colony, JEWA said.