'Move Out..': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Daughter Gets RWA Notice Over Ram Mandir Post

Nearly 10 days after Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter and lawyer, Suranya Aiyar, shared a social media post condemning the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, a body claiming to be the resident’s welfare association (RWA) in Delhi’s Jangpura Extension has written to her and her father, seeking an apology for "creating hatred and mistrust amongst people."
The notice signed by Dr Kapil Kakar, the president of the Jangpura Extension Welfare Association (JEWA), on 27 January, urged the father-daughter duo not to indulge in a "rant which may disturb the peace in the colony or hurt religious sentiments of the residents."
In case they believed what they did was correct, the body asked them to move out to another colony, JEWA said.
However, The Quint has independently verified JEWA is only one of the three RWAs in Jangpura Extension. The other two are Jangpura Ext Residents Association (JERA) and Jangpura Extn Residents Forum RWA (JRF).
Releasing a video on Facebook on Wednesday, 31 January, Suranya Aiyar, said the RWA in question is not associated with her residing colony, and said that she did not want to engage with the media on the matter.
Suranya Aiyar observed a three-day fast from 20-23 January in protest against the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, expressing solidarity with Muslims and condemned what she described as acts done in the name of "Hinduism and nationalism".
JEWA termed her social media post as a "hate speech act," and said it was their responsibility to "ensure cordial relations between all residents."
JEWA asked the duo to "follow the norms of a good citizen" and not "provoke anyone by creating hatred and mistrust amongst people."
The letter also asked Mani Shankar Aiyar, who reportedly lives in the said locality, to condemn the 'act' of his daughter, stating that “it's not in good taste for the colony and the society as a whole”.
In a Facebook video, Suranaya Aiyar said that she did not want to speak to the media as she said that the "media in India is only spreading toxicity and confusion." She also specified that she is not a resident of Jangpura Extension.
Speaking to The Quint, JEWA president Dr Kakar said, "We felt that the first 2-3 minutes of the video were not in abrasive and not in good taste, which is why we sent them the letter... the letter was sent to them through registered post. It was also shared on our WhatsApp. We don't know how it went viral."
Meanwhile, a resident of Jangpura Extension said that there was "misunderstanding that there is only one RWA in Jangpura".
