Temple Replicas & Pujas: Delhi-NCR RWAs Going Big for Ram Mandir, But Not All

Saffron flags with the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'; a large cutout of Lord Ram; a long queue braving the harsh Delhi winter while waiting outside a Bhandara (community meal); and posters with the line 'Aao Diwali Manaye (Come, let's celebrate Diwali)' outside every house.
It's neither Diwali nor Navarati, yet Block-A of east Delhi's Vivek Vihar is abuzz with festive planning.
"Bhagwan Ram finally hamare ghar aa rahe hai. Iska humne bahut intezaar kiya hai. Toh humme isse Diwali se zyada jashn manayege. (Lord Ram is finally coming home. We have waited for this for a very long time. We will celebrate it in a grand manner like Diwali)," Anand Goel, General Secretary of Vivek Vihar's Resident Welfare Association (RWA) told The Quint.
Around 700 kms from Ayodhya, where the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) is scheduled to take place on 22 January, RWAs and housing societies across Delhi-NCR are gearing up to celebrate the event.
The Quint visited at least five areas across the national capital region – with some planning "grand celebrations", and few opting to keep it low profile.
Bhajans, Bhandaras, Diyas & More
From organising week-long bhajans, pujas, Ramayan paths, and shobha yatras to planning on replicating rituals that will be performed in Ayodhya in the society temple, RWAs in certain parts of Delhi have become the driving force behind outreach programmes.
"On 22 January, rituals will be performed at the Hanuman Balaji Mandir in Vivek Vihar. For this, we have called at least 25 priests from Delhi, Ayodhya and Varanasi," Goel told The Quint.
Right outside the RWA office is a big park where 76-year-old Bhaigrathi Devi came with her group of five friends to plan how they could decorate their houses on 22 January.
"Ever since we got information that the RWA is planning for the Ram Mandir event, we got extremely happy and excited. Usually, we meet at this park and discuss about life. But last 10 days, we have been pro-active in planning on what we will wear on 22, and how we will light diyas in our homes. Every evening, we also sing Hanuman Chalisa,"Devi, a resident of Vivek Vihar, to The Quint.
Meanwhile, Gali number 10 in New Gobind Pura in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar is filled with saffron flags. Though this street that has over 200 houses does not have a functioning RWA, eight of its residents have gotten together to organise events for the 22nd.
"We are extremely privileged to be alive during this event. It's a one-in-a-lifetime ceremony for us. We have already taken holiday from our offices. Apart from that, we have distributed invitations to everyone from the neighbouring streets."Karan Sachdeva, a resident of Gobind Pura
Ram Mandir Temple's Replica in Noida
"We all know that 22 January is a historic day. So we are also planing to make it special for all of us by lighting a diya in our own complex amphitheatre where a Ram Mandir will be placed," read a message posted on 2 January, on a WhatsApp group in ATS One Hamlet, in Noida.
It's been two weeks since the message was first sent and it has not stopped buzzing with updates on the Ram Mandir ceremony, Gaurangi Gupta, resident and organiser of the event, told The Quint.
"A main replica of the temple will also be installed in the club house. We have also organised certain bhajans, kirtans, and rangoli on 22nd. We will light diyas in our homes and in the temple. We have asked residents to wear traditional clothes, preferably in the colours of Lord Ram," Gupta added.
Some RWAs Want to 'Leave Religion to Individuals'
However, not all RWAs in Delhi are involved in planning events. The Quint took a walk inside different housing societies in South Delhi's Alaknanda area. Here, the RWAs said that they did not plan any activity.
“We are not planning anything from our end. Some residents have taken the onus to decorate their houses and its their personal choice. We do not want to force people to participate in the events," an RWA member, who did not wish to be named, said.
Bhavna Gupta, General Secretary of Vasant Kunj's Mall Road Resident Welfare Association too felt the same.
"We feel it is a religious event and we are not doing anything at the RWA level. People are free to do so in their houses. I hear from people that it is become too political. Some people feel its hurting sentiments and some feel otherwise. The people who are involved in organising this are more connected with parties. Had it been just any resident coming out and doing it, it's a different thing all together."Gupta told The Quint.
But Why Are RWAs Going Big For The Event?
When asked why RWAs were going big on the event, Vivek Goel told The Quint:
"Most of us are devout Hindus in this area, including a huge population of Baniyas. So for us, it is a big deal. In addition, this event also brings together the entire nation after years. This also helps in development. If you see in Ayodhya, the tourism, business and hotel industry is booming and employee opportunities have been created,"Vivek Goel To The Quint
However, a few people The Quint spoke to believed that the event was being made "unnecessarily bigger than expected."
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a resident of Noida said:
"Growing up in a neighbourhood which celebrated all festivals to the current limited purview of one religion is a stark difference between my childhood and adult life. I personally enjoy the spirit of festivals, however causing inconvenience to older people, children and people of other religions is not necessary at the cost of celebrations."
Mandeep Gupta, a Pitampura resident said, "I do not feel very comfortable. I have a problem with showbiz... I don't know what I will do on 22, but I am planning on going outside the city..."
'Penetration of Politics In Societies Is Unnecessary'
"RWAs have always had a certain political bend, but it has become obvious over the last decade or so. Penetration of politics in to the day-to-day management of a society is unnecessary I feel," said the Noida resident.
Gupta, meanwhile believed it was an "election gimmick."
"It's an election gimmick and nothing else. There is no other agenda for government to win this election, so they are using the Ram Mandir event," he said.
However, Anand Goel told The Quint:
"In big events, there needs to be compromises made. It would have been better if the consecration ceremony took place on Ram Navmi in April. But elections are round the corner. I won't blame anyone who is trying to take advantage and use this event for political mileage."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)