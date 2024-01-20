Temple Replicas & Pujas: Delhi-NCR RWAs Going Big for Ram Mandir, But Not All

Saffron flags with the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'; a large cutout of Lord Ram; a long queue braving the harsh Delhi winter while waiting outside a Bhandara (community meal); and posters with the line 'Aao Diwali Manaye (Come, let's celebrate Diwali)' outside every house.

It's neither Diwali nor Navarati, yet Block-A of east Delhi's Vivek Vihar is abuzz with festive planning.

"Bhagwan Ram finally hamare ghar aa rahe hai. Iska humne bahut intezaar kiya hai. Toh humme isse Diwali se zyada jashn manayege. (Lord Ram is finally coming home. We have waited for this for a very long time. We will celebrate it in a grand manner like Diwali)," Anand Goel, General Secretary of Vivek Vihar's Resident Welfare Association (RWA) told The Quint.