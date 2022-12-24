Manav Sampada eHRMS UP: Steps To Register, Login and Apply for Leave

Manav Sampada eHRMS UP: Here are the steps to register, login, and apply for leave.
(Photo: iStock)
Manav Sampada eHRMS UP is an online portal that is operated by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD). The Manav Sampada eHRMS (Electronic Human Resource Management System) portal has been introduced by the Government of India for State and Central Government organisations to avail electronic services online at one place.
Teachers and non-teachers who want to apply for leave online can use the Manav Sampada Form from anywhere via their mobile phone or computer. To apply for online leave via Manav Sampada eHRMS UP, follow the below mentioned steps on the online website, ehrms.upsdc.gov.in.
Go to the online website, ehrms.upsdc.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the login option and enter all required login details carefully, if you are already registered and avail any service.
For any new registration, Official authorities will create new user & registration details on the portal.
Enter all details of the new employee like name, gender, date of birth, department, and more.
Hit the submit option.
A new six digit employee user ID and password will be generated automatically.
Save the user ID and password for future references.
Every time you have to avail any service via Manav Sampada eHRMS UP, use the personal login details.
Go to the official website, ehrms.upsdc.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the login page and enter login details.
Now go to the 'Features' section and click on the online leave.
A page will appear on your computer screen for online leave.
Enter the type of leave by clicking on the drop down menu.
Choose the frequency of leave credit.
Enter the number of leave days.
Hit the save button.
The reporting officer will approve or reject your leave application and you will be notified.
