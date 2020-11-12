Man Thrashed for Theft & Arrested by Delhi Police Dies, Probe On

After being thrashed by locals who accused him of stealing a vehicle on the intervening night of 10 and 11 November, 25-year-old Salman, alias Mesar, who was arrested by the Delhi Police, died at a Delhi hospital on the night of 11 November. Salman’s 21-year-old brother Danish alleges that this is a case of custodial death and argues why he was not allowed to see his brother or even talk to him once. The Delhi Police has on the other hand issued a statement stating that Salman was beaten up by locals when he was caught red-handed stealing a tempo. A judicial inquiry has been ordered into his death, the police has said.

Salman’s family has many grievances. As they wait outside the GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden, he tells <b>The Quint </b>how he got to know of his brother’s arrest and death in less than a day.

‘Why Didn’t They Let Me See Him?’

“While I was selling vegetables on 11 November, I got a call from the police station around 2:30 pm. They told me that my brother was arrested in a case of theft. When I reached the Welcome police station, they told me my brother was at the court or in the bathroom, they kept me waiting but I was not allowed to see him or speak to him. I bought a juice from a shop closeby, anticipating that he may not have eaten anything. However, I never had a chance to give it to my brother,” Danish told The Quint.



Sitting along with Danish are Salman’s wife Parveen and two daughters, one four-years-old and another two-months-old. They’ve just been told that they will only get the body on 13 November and are reluctantly going back home. They are all shattered, still processing their loss.

Coming back to what happened the previous day, Danish returned from the police station without seeing his brother. Hoping he would get to see him the next day, he got another call early morning a day later. “Someone called me early morning and asked if Salman was my brother. They asked me to come to the GTB hospital and get his wife along. I reached here at 6:00 am and at 7:00 am we were shown his body and told he was dead. One of his hands was broken in two places and there was blood all over his body.” When asked if he has any images of the injuries on his body, Danish said he did not have the time to get a camera phone arranged and click the photos. “Even if my brother made a mistake, won’t you give them the space to make his case or make amends for his mistakes? How did he die?” his brother asks.

The Police Responds, Inquiry Ordered

The Station House Officer of Welcome Police station confirmed that the case was from his police station but refuses to address comments about the man’s death. “Please talk to senior police officials regarding this case,” he said. The Quint reached out to Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Kumar who issued a statement detailing what happened.



The police said that on the night of 10 and 11 November, they got a PCR call at 2:49 am with the information that a man had been caught at 100-ft road Kabir Nagar which falls under the Welcome police station. When the concerned police officials reached the spot, the complainant called Hira Lal Kamra showed up with Salman, stating that he was caught red-handed stealing his tempo after which he was beaten by the public.