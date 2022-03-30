26-Year-old Lynched on Suspicion of Cattle Theft in Tripura, Two Arrested

A 26-year-old man named Liton Miah was lynched by a mob on suspicion of cattle theft in Tarapukar village of Tripura’s Dhanpur Assembly constituency on Tuesday, 29 March.

Two people, Sentu Debnath and Amal Chandra Das, were later arrested after the victim’s father lodged a complaint.

A senior police official of Jatrapur police station said that Litan Miah was badly beaten up early morning at Baramura on the suspicion that he tried to steal cattle. Miah later died on his way to a hospital.