Parliament: RS To Discuss J&K Budget, J&K Appropriation Bill 2022 To Be Taken Up

As the second leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Tuesday, 22 March.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had moved two Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Rajya Sabha has since returned the two bills to the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is slated to discuss and vote on the demands for grants under control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Discussion and voting is also scheduled on the demands for grants under control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

In the Rajya Sabha, there will be a general discussion on the budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2022 is also scheduled to be taken up in the Upper House.