Parliament: RS To Discuss J&K Budget, J&K Appropriation Bill 2022 To Be Taken Up

As the second leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Tuesday, 22 March.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had moved two Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Rajya Sabha has since returned the two bills to the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is slated to discuss and vote on the demands for grants under control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Discussion and voting is also scheduled on the demands for grants under control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.
In the Rajya Sabha, there will be a general discussion on the budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2022 is also scheduled to be taken up in the Upper House.
The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February
Within minutes of its commencement, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm, amid ruckus created by opposition parties on price rise.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha resumed their functioning at 11 am on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari in Parliament, to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Budget Session.
Congress MP Shakti Sinh Gohil has given a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha, to discuss the issue of bringing back the body of Indian fisherman Nanu Ram Kamalia who died in Pakistan's captivity on 3 February.
BJP MP Sushil Modi gives a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha, to demand central GST exemption on the movie 'The Kashmir Files'.
The agenda of the Rajya Sabha for the day is as follows:
Question Hour
General Discussion: Budget of J&K, 2022-23
Bills for consideration and return: The J&K Appropriation Bill, 2022
Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Labour & Employment
The agenda of the Lok Sabha for the day is as follows:
Question Hour
Matters Under Rule 377
Discussion & Voting: Demands for Grants under the control of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways 2022-23, Ministry of Civil Aviation 2022-23 and Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways 2022-23
Congress MP Manish Tiwari has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of inflation in prices of kerosene oil.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the sudden hike in the price of LPG cylinders.
