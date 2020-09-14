Man Nabbed After Video of Him Hurling a Dog into a Lake Goes Viral

The police have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of throwing a dog into the Bhopal lake. A case was filed after a video of a man throwing a dog into Bhopal’s Upper Lake went viral on social media, reported PTI. According to The Indian Express, the police have nabbed Mohammed Salman, a resident of Kabarkhana Hanumanganj in Bhopal.

A case has been registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming any animal) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, reported The Indian Express. In the video, a man can be seen picking up a dog, and hurling it into the river, with the Hindi-movie song “Tera Baap Aaya” playing in the background.



(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)

