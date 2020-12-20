Patients’ Kin Rams Truck Inside Gurugram Hospital; Probe Underway

Balwan Singh, the director the hospital, told the police that on Friday night, two women and two men came to his hospital due to some injuries and he assumed that the cause behind the injuries were fighting between two groups.

"When the injured people were undergoing treatment inside the hospital, two of their family members were talking to someone standing outside the hospital. Shortly thereafter, a speeding pickup vehicle driver came and tried to crush the family members of the injured standing outside the hospital but they luckily escaped unhurt and ran inside the hospital to save themselves," Singh told the police, according to IANS.