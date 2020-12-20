Patients’ Kin Rams Truck Inside Gurugram Hospital; Probe Underway

A relative of two elderly patients admitted to a Gurugram hospital was caught on camera ramming his vehicle repeatedly into the hospital, allegedly after a feud between two groups of family members over the treatment of the patients, ANI reported on Sunday, 20 December.
The man, identified as Vikas Joon, reportedly damaged an ambulance and five bikes which were stationed outside the hospital premises, as well the hospital's medical store. An FIR in this regard was filed on Saturday.
Balwan Singh, the director the hospital, told the police that on Friday night, two women and two men came to his hospital due to some injuries and he assumed that the cause behind the injuries were fighting between two groups.
"When the injured people were undergoing treatment inside the hospital, two of their family members were talking to someone standing outside the hospital. Shortly thereafter, a speeding pickup vehicle driver came and tried to crush the family members of the injured standing outside the hospital but they luckily escaped unhurt and ran inside the hospital to save themselves," Singh told the police, according to IANS.
The driver reportedly tried to force the vehicle inside the hospital premises about eight times.
"The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera installed at the incident spot. The actual reason behind the incident will be known once the accused driver will be arrested but it seems like some domestic issues between the two groups were behind the incident. A case of negligent driving and other various sections of the IPC were registered against the vehicle driver at Sector-9A police station," said Bijender Singh, station house officer (SHO).
(With inputs from IANS and ANI.)
