1 Dead, 6 Injured After Man Stabs Pedestrians in Bengaluru Street

A woman daily wage labourer was among those stabbed. She has succumbed to her injuries.

A 30-year-old man stabbed several people in Bengaluru on Sunday, 18 October, killing one person and injuring six others, before being overpowered by police personnel.

He walked around the area in Anjanappa Garden, Bakshi Garden and Balekai Mandi where he stabbed morning walkers and other pedestrians. One of those injured, also a labourer, succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Another person was critically injured and is in the Intensive Care Unit, police said.

The incident took place around 8:30 am on Sunday morning. Mari, a 30-year-old daily wage labourer, was killed in the incident, Bangalore Mirror reported. She succumbed at the KIMS Hospital where she was rushed to after the incident.

Ganesh was arrested and the knife was recovered from him. He was charged with murder and attempt to murder by police officials. One of his family members has claimed that he was coping with mental health issues and was undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS). The police are verifying the family member's claims, Deccan Herald reported.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)