Mamata Banerjee's Chief Adviser Receives Death Threat, FIR Registered

Former West Bengal chief secretary and chief advisor to chief minister Mamata Banerjee Alapan Bandyopadhyay allegedly received a death threat via a letter addressed to his wife, Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Former West Bengal chief secretary and chief adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Alapan Bandyopadhyay allegedly received a death threat via a letter addressed to his wife, Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, ANI reported.
After Chakraborty, who is the vice-chancellor of Calcutta University, approached the police, a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), 500 (defamation), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by the Kolkata Police at Hare Street police station, ANI reported.
A copy of the death threat bearing the name and address of the sender – Gaurahari Mishra – was sent to the Science Secretary of Rajabazar Science College, The Indian Express reported.
As per the police, an investigation is underway in the matter.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)