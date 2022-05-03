Make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’: Haryana BJP MLA Takes Oath

Goel said that he took the oath along with others at the event being a Hindu and not as a BJP MLA.
(Photo: Twitter)
A legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aseem Goel, took an oath in Haryana's Ambala along with some others to "make or sacrifice" to make India a Hindu Rashtra.
The purported videos of the event circulated on social media on Sunday, 1 May.
In a video clipping, Goel is seen standing on the stage facing the gathering with his right-hand raised and repeating the words administered by Chavanke.
Sudarshan TV head Suresh Chavhanke tweeted a video on Twitter saying, “We pledge and give the commitment to make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra and to let it be a Hindu Rashtra.”
"If needed, we will make or sacrifice for it. But we will declare the country a Hindu Rashtra (nation) at any cost. May our ancestors and deities give us the power to achieve our goal," he was heard saying.
Goel told news agency PTI that he took the oath along with others at the event being a Hindu and not as a BJP MLA. "I am proud to be a Hindu," he said. At the event, Goel also took part in a seminar on the Uniform Civil Code.
This comes nearly two weeks after Goel reported to the Ambala police that he had received a “threatening letter purportedly from one Khan”. The person in the purported letter allegedly threatened Goel of “dire consequences as all the Jehadis have joined him in this pursuit”.
The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Ambala’s Baldev Nagar Police Station and had taken "preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order situation”.
Earlier in 2019, Goel and his supporters had raised slogans against the then Ambala SP Mohit Handa and police accusing them of “harassment of the people in the name of checking traffic violations”.
