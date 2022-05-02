'Novel Way of Corruption': Sisodia Alleges MCD Colluded With BJP-Linked NGO

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 2 May, alleged that officials of the BJP-led municipal corporations had undertaken a "novel way of indulging in corruption," where they have used an NGO for their own benefit.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sisodia claimed that the NGO called 'Drop in Ocean' was run by BJP workers, and that it had tied up with the MCD to digitalise schools using CSR money. He further indicated that the group of eight people involved in the NGO were close aides of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.