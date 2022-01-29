India Without Muslims: A Satirical Glimpse Into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’

ANAND [turning to Brajesh]: That does look spectacular! But the big question before us is: When will elections be held? Senior politicians, like your father, want the polls postponed.

BRAJESH: I guess they are hoping that the Muslims will return and restore electoral balance.

ANAND: They know that the Muslims are not returning. They just want to delay the election to buy time and come up with a new strategy. Right now, they can’t face an election. Unfortunately for them, two election commissioners are on the other side. They want the election to be conducted as soon as possible.

BRAJESH: What advantage do those pushing for an early election see in it?

ANAND: It is obvious – with the Muslims gone, the triangular and pentangular multi-cornered contests now mean nothing.