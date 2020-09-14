‘Was Threatened By SP’: Mahoba Businessman Dies, SP Suspended

On 8 September, Indra Kant Tripathi was shot in his neck by an unidentified person in Mahoba.

Indra Kant Tripathi, a 44- year-old businessman who was shot by an unknown assailant succumbed to his injuries at a Kanpur hospital on Sunday, 13 September. Mani Lal Patidar, the then Superintendent of Police of Mahoba, who was accused of corruption and criminal intimidation by Tripathi in a video, has been suspended and has also been booked for a murder attempt.

On 8 September, Tripathi was shot in his neck by an unidentified person in Mahoba. He was hospitalised soon after, and then referred to a Kanpur hospital.

Before Tripathi was shot, he had released a video in which he said that “if I get murdered, then Superintendent of Police Mahoba Mani Lal Patidar and Suresh Soni will be behind it because both of them have been behind me for the last one year”.

Before Tripathi was shot, an audio also went viral. In the audio clip, a man named Ashu Bhadoria is allegedly threatening Tripathi’s brother-in-law about him. Tripathi’s elder brother Ravi Kant alleged that Patidar was demanding Rs 6 lakh from his brother and had threatened to implicate him in a false trial if he did not give it. An FIR was lodged at Kabrai police station under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 386 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 307 (attempt to murder).

