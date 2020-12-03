Mahashay Dharmpal, Owner of MDH Spices, Passes Away at 98

He was the beloved television face of renowned spice company MDH.

‘Mahashay’ Dharmpal Gulati, owner of MDH Spices, passed away at the age of 98, on Thursday, 3 December. | (Photo: The Quint )

‘Mahashay’ Dharmpal Gulati, owner of MDH Spices, passed away at the age of 98, on Thursday, 3 December, news agency ANI reported.

According to The Times of India, he had been undergoing treatment at a hospital for the last three weeks and suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

News18 reported that Gulati, who was born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan, joined his father’s spice business in its early days, after dropping out of school. According to The Times of India, Gulati had moved to India post-Partition and opened a store in Delhi’s Karol Bagh. Thereon, he was able to build the company to expand to 15 factories.