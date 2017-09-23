BR Ambedkar’s ‘Mahasankalp’ for Dalits Reverberates 100 Years Later

The year was 1917, and 26-year-old BR Ambedkar stepped out on a railway platform in Baroda (now Vadodara), Gujarat, to serve as a Probationer in the Accountant General’s office.

The three years before his short stay in Baroda were spent at Columbia University (1913-16) in the company of education reformist Professor John Dewey, whose work on democracy shaped Ambedkar’s intellectual life. Later, he embarked for London School of Economics (1917) to begin work on his doctoral thesis.

While life in foreign land was a revelation, here in Baroda, he stood wondering if he’ll be able find a roof over his head for the night or for the days to come.