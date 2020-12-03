Maharashtra to Rename Settlements With Caste-Based Names 

The state Cabinet on Wednesday, 2 December, decided to rename settlements in Maharashtra that have caste-based names, reported the Indian Express.
Settlements such as Maharwada, Mangwada, Bramhanwada and Mali Gulli, which indicate the caste of people living there, will be renamed. These places will be renamed after leaders or as Samata Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Shahu Nagar and Kranti Nagar, the report added.
The Cabinet decision came after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar called the caste-based names an “inappropriate practice”.
“Since it is not a matter of pride to have such names in a progressive state like Maharashtra, the decision has been taken with an aim to create social harmony and increase national unity,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.
Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde was quoted by The Wire as saying: “Why should any locality be known after a particular caste? Pawar saheb had discussed the issue with me and felt we should do away with the practice as soon as we can. This decision was an outcome of the discussions with the party head.”
