Maharashtra to Rename Settlements With Caste-Based Names

Settlements such as Maharwada, Mangwada, Bramhanwada and Mali Gulli indicated the caste of people living there.

The state Cabinet on Wednesday, 2 December, decided to rename settlements in Maharashtra that have caste-based names, reported the Indian Express. Settlements such as Maharwada, Mangwada, Bramhanwada and Mali Gulli, which indicate the caste of people living there, will be renamed. These places will be renamed after leaders or as Samata Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Shahu Nagar and Kranti Nagar, the report added.

The Cabinet decision came after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar called the caste-based names an “inappropriate practice”.