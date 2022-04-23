In Maharashtra, Security Guard Lynched on Suspicion of Stealing Focus Light

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Two people have been arrested in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on charges of lynching a security guard, who the former had suspected of stealing a focus light.
The victim, Manoj Awhad, was employed as a security guard in Aurangabad's Meghwale Hall, and is survived by his wife and a child.
It is alleged that Manoj was taken to the Meghwale hall and questioned about the theft of the focus light. During the debate, Satish Khare, Sagar Kharat, Anand Dolas, Anand Gaikwad, Ashtapal Gavai, Sagar Kharat's brother and three other people tied up Manoj, after which they beat him up.
(Trigger warning: Visuals can be disturbing to some viewers)
Brutally injured, Manoj was admitted to Ghati Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sagar Kharat is the son of former councilor Ganpat Kharat in charge of the hall.
On the complaint of Manoj's mother, a case of murder has been registered against eight people at CIDCO police station. Police has arrested two accused.
(With inputs from Avinash and Subhash.)
