Maharashtra Reports First Case of Zika Virus in Pune, Patient Recovers

Maharashtra on Saturday, 31 July, reported its first case of Zika virus in a 50-year-old woman in Pune district, according to state health officials.

The woman, who had shown symptoms since 15 July, was diagnosed with Zika virus and also Chikungunya on 30 July.

According to a NDTV report, five samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune after several reports of fever were reported from Belsar village in Purandar tehsil in early July.

Forty samples were collected from the village with a population of around 3,500, of which 25 tested positive for Chikungunya, three for dengue, and one for Zika virus.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate said that the woman has completely recovered.