Karnataka: Lingayat Seer Booked for Allegedly Abusing Minor Girls Detained

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, 28 August said that an investigation in underway in a case involving a seer and chief of the Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga.
(Photo: Twitter/BSBommai)
A Lingayat seer and chief of the Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly abusing minor girls, was detained by Karnataka Police on Monday, 29 August.
Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an investigation in underway in the case involving the seer. Bommai said that the "truth will come out" from the probe.
However, the CM declined to make further comments regarding the allegations against the seer as a probe is underway.
Responding to a question, he said, "When there is an important case – a case has been booked under POCSO Act and there is also a kidnap case in Chitradurga – police have registered both the cases and investigation is on."
"In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation," Bommai added.
Speaking to reporters, Bommai added, "The police have complete freedom, they will investigate and the truth will come out."
Former Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediurappa on Sunday said that the charges against the seer were false.
“It is a false charge. There is no truth in it and after the completion of the investigation, he will come out clean,” Yediyurappa said, The Indian Express reported.
The Indian Express, quoting Kumaraswamy, said “This issue should have been taken care of at the initial stage and should not affect the religious fraternity.”
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the mutt, is one of the most prominent monasteries in Karnataka, which runs over 150 spiritual and educational institutions.
The FIR has been registered against five people, including the seer, warden of the monastery’s hostel which is based on a complaint by a district child protection unit officer.
The girls had approached the ‘Odanadi Seva Samsthe,’ a non-governmental organisation based in Mysuru, and then narrated the abuse they went through under the guise of counselling. Subsequently, the NGO approached the authorities and the case was registered by the police.
Chitradurga Murguga Mutt Advisory Committee member NB Vishwanath said that the charges against the pontiff were “fat from the truth.”
He further alleged that the mutt’s administrative officer, former MLA SK Basavarajan was behind the charge.
A sexual harassment and kidnapping case has been registered in Chitradurga against Basavarajan based on a complaint from a woman, who is said to be a staff at the mutt.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI.)
