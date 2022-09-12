Tribal Woman in Maharashtra Carried on Makeshift Stretcher, Delivers Baby Midway

A pregnant tribal woman was carried in a makeshift stretcher due to lack of proper road in a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district and she delivered a baby midway in a dense and dark forest, officials said on Monday, 12 September.

The 21-year-old woman, from Eina village in Jawhar taluka, went into labour on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, a medical officer said.

As there was no proper road connectivity to the nearest hospital, villagers carried her in a dholi (makeshift stretcher) through a thick forest at around 3:00 am for five kilometres.