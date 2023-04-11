Hate-Mongers Roam Free: Locals on Muslim Man's Arrest For Opposing Nanded Rally

(Trigger warning: Hate speech, abuse, description of violence.)

Suleman Ahmed Sheikh, 50, was arrested by the Biloli Police in Maharashtra's Nanded district on 5 April for allegedly "inciting" the youth from the Muslim community to oppose a rally where suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh, known for giving communally charged speeches, was to be in attendance.

A week later, Suleman's cousin Waliuddin Sheikh told The Quint, "T Raja Singh has a history of making communally charged hate speeches. Look at his track record in Maharashtra alone. He went to so many districts and spewed venom against Muslims."

He added, "When we learnt that he and his toli are coming to Biloli, we knew what we were supposed to do. So, several concerned Muslims of the town got together and decided to take the complaint to the administration — the police, the District Collector. But look what happened. Instead of stopping him, they arrested one of us," Waliuddin said.

Waliuddin told The Quint that Suleman managed to secure a bail on Tuesday, 11 April, and will walk out of prison in a day's time.