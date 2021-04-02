Maharashtra Reports 47.8K Cases, Mumbai Records Highest Ever Tally

Maharashtra on Friday, 2 April reported 47,827 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in 24 hours, taking the total case tally to 29,04,076.

Mumbai reported yet another highest ever spike in cases, with 8,648 new cases while Pune too recorded its biggest spike with 9,086 fresh cases.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday in an address said that he cannot rule out a lockdown while people fail to take precautionary measures.