Rs 3 Crore Demand for Nawab Malik's Bail, Minister's Son Files FIR

Maharashtra Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.
(Photo: IANS)
Maharashtra state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik’s son, Amir Malik, filed an FIR on Wednesday, 17 March, against an unidentified person for allegedly demanding Rs 3 crore to release his father on bail, as per police officials quoted by PTI.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on 23 February, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The minister is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.
Following the complaint, a VB Nagar police official said:
Amir claimed that he received an email from a certain Imtiyaaz who allegedly said that he can arrange for the release of the NCP leader if Amir transferred him Rs 3 crore in Bitcoins.
Last week, Malik requested the Bombay High Court to grant him bail. Arguing on his behalf, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai requested the bench, led by Justice PB Varale, to grant his client relief, saying that he had already spent over 16 days in jail. His petition, however, has been denied.
(With inputs from PTI.)
