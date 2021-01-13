Maharashtra Minister’s Son-in-Law Arrested by Anti-Drugs Agency 

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday, 13 January, arrested Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, in a drugs-related case.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said Khan was arrested after his detailed interrogation on Wednesday.

The arrest follows the seizure of a large quantity of ganja from one courier at Bandra West last week, the NCB said.

In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of ganja was recovered from the residence of one Karan Sajnani at Khar, the agency added.