Maharashtra Minister’s Son-in-Law Arrested by Anti-Drugs Agency 

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday, 13 January, arrested Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, in a drugs-related case.
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said Khan was arrested after his detailed interrogation on Wednesday.
The arrest follows the seizure of a large quantity of ganja from one courier at Bandra West last week, the NCB said.
In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of ganja was recovered from the residence of one Karan Sajnani at Khar, the agency added.
Sajnani, along with Rahila Furniturewala, Shaista Furniturewala and Ram Kumar Tiwari of Muchhad Paanwala, were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in court.
During the probe, the alleged role of Sameer Khan surfaced and after being questioned on Wednesday, he was arrested, NCB said.
Published: 13 Jan 2021,10:55 PM IST