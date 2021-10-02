Maharashtra Man Arrested in Uttar Pradesh 'Conversion Racket' Case

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday, 1 October, arrested a resident of Maharashtra's Yavatmal for his alleged engagement in a religious conversion racket.

The 44-year-old man, Dheeraj Jagtap alias Dheeraj Deshmukh, was nabbed from Kanpur and brought to the ATS office in Lucknow, where he was arrested, The Indian Express reported. Jagtap had reportedly converted to Islam a year ago.

His arrest raises the total number of persons apprehended in the case to 14.