Maharashtra: CM Thackeray Visits Chiplun to Review Flood Situation

CM Thackeray paid a visit to the Chiplun market in order survey the damage suffered by the traders and shopkeepers of the locality.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/CMO Maharashtra)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 25 July, visited the flood-stricken Chiplun area of the state's Ratnagiri district to review the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the area. The chief minister also inspected the rescue operations being undertaken in the district.
CM Thackeray paid a visit to the Chiplun market in order survey the damage suffered by the traders and shopkeepers of the locality. He further conveyed his reassurances to the traders and promised relief.
Severe flooding, triggered by incessant torrential rain in the past 3 days, left at least 5,000 people stranded in Chiplun in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The city had been cut off from the adjoining areas and a red alert was issued.
Addressing a press conference after his survey of the situation in Chiplun and the rescue operations underway, CM Thackeray said:
The chief minister noted the recurrence of flood-like situations in certain districts of the state, and talked about the measures being undertaken for better management of the same.
"Given the recurrence of crises, an independent NDRF-style mechanism will be set up in all these concerned districts," he conveyed.
“As per the data of July 24 at 9.30 pm, about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing,” Relief and Rehabilitation Department had conveyed on Saturday, 24 July, at night, news agency ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI)
