‘Go Home & Cook’: Maharashtra BJP Chief Apologises for Remark on Supriya Sule

Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil, drew flak for his misogynistic remark asking Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule to "go home and cook".
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
After drawing flak over his remarks asking Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule to "go home and cook," Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil apologised for his words, the chairperson of state women's commission said on Sunday, 29 May.
The BJP president's apology came only after state woman's commission sent him a notice pertaining to his remarks.
Chandrakant Patil during a protest over reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) on Wednesday said:
Meanwhile, Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the commission said, "The commission had sent a notice to Patil over his comments against Sule and he had responded by apologising for the remarks, which he said were made out of disappointment over the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) not getting political reservation," news agency PTI reported.
Asking the matter to be put to rest Supriya Sule said that the apology shows the "large-heartedness" of Patil.
(With inputs from PTI.)
