10 Dead After Building Collapses in Bhiwandi, PM Modi Condoles

A three-storey building collapsed in the Patel Compound area of Bhiwandi, Thane early in the morning on Monday. The Quint The three-storied building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) India A three-storey building collapsed in the Patel Compound area of Bhiwandi, Thane early in the morning on Monday.

The death toll in the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi early in the morning on Monday, 21 September, has risen to 10, news agency ANI reported. The three-storey building collapsed in the Patel Compound area of Bhiwandi, Thane. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families and said that all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.

Earlier, reports said that at least 20-25 people were expected to be trapped in the building and a total of 25 people have been rescued so far.

Rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). (This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)