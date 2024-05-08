Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance, and More

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024.
(Photo: iStock)
Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Maharana Pratap was one of the greatest kings who ruled the country. He fought many battles for his kingdom and for the safety of his people. He is remembered as a symbol of valor, bravery, and dedication. Maharat Pratap belonged to the Sisodiya clan of Rajputs and is regarded as one of the most respected kings to have ruled the country. The birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap is celebrated with a significant amount of pomp and grandeur throughout Rajasthan and other parts of India every year.
Brave Maharana Pratap resisted Mughal Emperor Akbar's attempts to conquer his kingdom during the Battle of Haldighati , despite facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles. His bravery and refusal to submit to foreign rule have made him a symbol of resistance and freedom in Indian folklore. On the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, people across Rajasthan and other parts of India pay tribute to his legacy through various cultural programs, rallies, and ceremonies. It's a time to reflect on his unwavering spirit and find inspiration from his courage and determination.
According to Julian Calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on 9 May 1540. Therefore, some people observe it on 9 May. However, according to Gregorian calendar the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap falls on 19 May. Majority of people follow Hindu Calendar to celebrate Maharana Pratap Jayanti. According to drikpanchang.com, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024 will be observed on Sunday, 9 June 2024.
Maharana Pratap is the son of King Mewar Maharana Udai Singh II. He was born on 9 May 1540 and ascended the kingdom after the death of his father. Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated annually with various cultural events in Rajasthan to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary ruler. He was the ruler of Mewar, a kingdom in present-day Rajasthan, and his reign is celebrated for his valiant resistance against the Mughal emperor Akbar's expansionist policies. He fought a lot of battles and also instigated the first war of independence for the country. The most famous battle he fought was the Battle of Haldighati, in which he fought against Mughal Emperor Akbar. He was injured in this battle and died on 19 January 1597.
Mahara Pratap Jayanti is being celebrated as a symbol of resilience and patriotism in Indian culture. Various cultural events, including a parade is organized on this day by local communities and government bodies to honor his legacy. Many royal families of Rajasthan worship Maharana Pratap, and consider him an epitome of valour and bravery.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).