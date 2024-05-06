Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, Famous Quotes, and More

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024.
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated every year on 7 May to mark the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore - the famous poet of Bengal. Also known as 'Bard of Bengal' and 'Gurudev', Tagore is renowned for his immense contribution in the field of literature, music and art. The national anthem of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka is composed by Rabindranath Tagore.
The birth anniversary of famous poet, philosopher, artist, educationist, and novelist Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated every year on two dates - 7th and 9th May. According to Hindu Calendar, Rabindranath Tagore was born on 7 May while as the Bengali Calendar suggests that the Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti must be celebrated on 25th day of Poila Baishakh (Bengali New Yar), which falls on 9 May. This year, India will observe the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.
The birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated as per both Hindu as well as Bengali calendar. According to Hindu calendar, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti falls on 7 May while as as per Bengali calendar, the birth date of Tagore falls on 9 May.
Rabindranath Tagore was a renowned poet from Bengal. He was born on 7 May 1861 in Jorasanko Thakurbai in Kolkata. He has made a great contribution in the field of art and literature, and has been entitled as 'The Bard of Bengal.' People used to call Tagore 'Gurudev' out of love and affection. Rabindranath Tagore's biggest contribution was 'Geetanjali' because of which he won the Nobel Prize in 1913.
Rabindranath Tagore was an amazing poet and artist. He has written approximately 2230 songs till date. He has painted almost 3000 paintings in his life, and is the composter of national anthems of India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Formerly known as Shantiniketan, Viswa Bharti University in West Bengal was founded by Rabindranath Tagore.
The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.
The flower which is single need not envy the thorns that are numerous.
Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.
Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf.
We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility.
The water in a vessel is sparkling; the water in the sea is dark. The small truth has words that are clear; the great truth has great silence.
You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.
The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.
Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.
Depth of friendship does not depend on length of acquaintance.
Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.
Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high Where knowledge is free.
The most important lesson that man can learn from life is not that there is pain in this world, but that it is possible for him to transmute it into joy.
A lamp can only light another lamp when it continues to burn in its own flame.
The main object of teaching is not to give explanations, but to knock at the doors of the mind.
