Maha ‘Vasooli’ Aghadi: RSP Slams Pawar Over Maha HM’s Resignation

As the pressure rises on the Maha Vika Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra over the corruption allegations leveled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday, 23 March, slammed NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar.

Addressing the media, Prasad said that the only way Pawar can restore his credibility is by asking Deshmukh to resign.