Madras High Court Directs State Govt To Ban Two-Finger Test on Rape Victims

The Madras High Court on Friday, 22 April, directed the state government to ban the practice of two-finger test on victims of sexual offences with immediate effect.

A high court bench of Justices R Subramanian and N Satish Kumar noted that despite the Supreme Court judgement, which held that the test violates the rape survivors' right to privacy, physical and mental integrity, and dignity, the test is being used in cases involving sexual offences, particularly on minor victims.

"In view of the above judicial pronouncements, we have no doubt that the two finger test cannot be permitted to be continued. Therefore, we issue a direction to the State Government to ban the practice of two finger test on victims of sexual offences by the medical professionals forthwith," the court observed.