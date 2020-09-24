BJP Leader Apologises After Backlash Over Not Wearing Mask

Indore is among the worst-hit districts in MP, which has reported 20,834 COVID-19 cases and 516 fatalities so far.

After receiving backlash over an "I don’t wear mask" comment, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday, 24 September, expressed regret regarding his statement and assured that he will follow health norms in future.

On Wednesday, 23 September, Mishra said, “I don’t wear a mask in any programmes. ‘Isme kya hota hai?’ (So what?),” when asked why he was not wearing a mask.

Narottam Mishra was attending an event in Indore to participate in a programme for the distribution of assistance under the state government’s Sambal Yojana, which provides social security cover to the poor and the SC and ST communities, The Indian Express reported.