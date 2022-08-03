Madhya Pradesh: Mob Lynching Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured Over Alleged Cow Smuggling

In a reported case of mob lynching in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district one Nazir Ahmed died while 2 others suffered injuries. The three were allegedly beaten on suspicions of cow smuggling.
A man named Nazir Ahmed was reportedly beaten to death by alleged locals in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Tuesday, 2 August.
The incident is said to have happened in Seoni-Malwa area of Narmadapuram district after some people thrashed Nazir and 2 others on suspicion of illegal cattle smuggling.
The three people beaten were identified as Nazir Ahmed, Shaikh Lala and Mushtaq. All three reside in Maharashtra's Amravati district and were going back there from MP's Narmadapuram in a truck with 30 cows.
Talking to media, Gurkaran Singh, Superintendent of police, Narmadapuram said that a case under murder section of IPC and another one on the illegal cattle smuggling has been registered.
Shaikh Lala, one of the thrashed persons, said that they had picked the cows from Nandanwara and were taking them to the market in Maharashtra.
The Madhya Pradesh Congress party attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that these incidents have become common in BJP ruled MP.
Madhya Pradesh Congress' media department's vice president Narendra Saluja took to Twitter to level allegations against the BJP.
He tweeted: "The incident of mob lynching has come to the fore in Barakhad village of Seoni Malwa, Madhya Pradesh. One person was killed and two people were seriously injured. If someone has done any illegal act, then he should be punished by the law. The accused have connection with the BJP and efforts are being made to save the accused."
