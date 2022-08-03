Madhya Pradesh: Mob Lynching Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured Over Alleged Cow Smuggling

"The information about the incident came to us late on Tuesday night around 12:30pm. The truck was carrying illegal cattle and was boarded by three residents of Amravati. The truck was stopped and around 10-12 people beat the people in the truck. The police reached the spot and admitted all three to the hospital. One of them died. We have registered a case under IPC section 302 (Punishment for murder) and a case of illegal cattle smuggling has also been registered."

Gurkaran Singh, SP Narmadapuram