Kanha and Achanakmar: Two Tiger Reserves, Two Different Stories of Resettlement

Bhagbali’s family is one of the many from the Saunta tribe, that were displaced from their homes in the forests – their former home base is now a protected area, the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve.

In February 2009, the government announced that Achanakmar will be designated as a tiger reserve. Ten months later, in December 2009, 38 tribal families were moved out of the reserve, overnight. They were taken to the Kondigiri panchayat, some 40 kilometres away from their village.

The displaced families were told that from then onwards they will be living in Kondigiri. They were told that they would be given agricultural land and houses to live in. The displaced families were also promised roads, employment, and schools for their children.