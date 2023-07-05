BJP MLA's Aide Arrested for Urinating on Tribal Man in MP After Video Goes Viral

An alleged local aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kedarnath Shukla was arrested late at night on Tuesday, 4 July, by Madhya Pradesh Police for allegedly urinating on a tribal man in Sidhi.
(Photo: Altered by Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint)
The man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, a BJP worker in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, was caught on camera purportedly urinating over a tribal man named Dashmat Rawat while smoking a cigarette in an inebriated state.
The 10-second video, which is said to be several months old, went viral on social media on Tuesday, creating an uproar in the state.
As per locals, 36-year-old Dashmat Rawat was on his way to Sidhi's Kubri market when he encountered Pravesh. Pravesh was heavily intoxicated at the time. When Rawat approached him to request his unpaid wages, Pravesh physically assaulted him and then urinated on him.
Rawat is a member of the Kol tribe, the largest tribal community in the state's Vindhya region.
Traditionally known for being ardent supporters of the BJP, the Kol community, according to the 2011 Census, has a population of over 11.67 lakh – and holds significant political influence in over two dozen Assembly seats across the region.
In the last three months, the BJP has organised at least two major events to cash in the votes of this community ahead of the state Assembly elections later this year.
Pawan Singh, the incharge of Bahri Police Station, under which the incident occurred, told The Quint:
On 4 July, a video went viral showing a man urinating on another man sitting on the stairs of a shop.
The video was said to be from Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh.
The Opposition Congress slammed the BJP for inaction and alleged that the latter was insulting the tribals in the state.
Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President and tribal leader Vikrant Bhuria also accused the BJP of insulting tribals and questioned the party's "mentality."
Bhuria further said, "No matter how much they are well-wishers of the tribals, in reality, they are all anti-tribals and people who follow the Manuwad. This is the reason why the names of BJP leaders figure the most in atrocities against tribals."
As the Congress went into attack mode, sharing pictures of the accused with BJP leaders, the saffron party initially denied their association with the accused Pravesh Shukla.
Even MLA Kedarnath Shukla said Pravesh was not his aide. However, several pamphlets, posters, and documents alleging his close association with him made the rounds on social media.
Speaking to The Quint on Tuesday evening, the BJP MLA from Sidhi categorically denied his association with the accused. He said that he isn't even a member of the party, let alone his aide.
However, by around 10 pm on Tuesday night, Pravesh Shukla's father Ramashankar Shukla said, while speaking to the media, that his son is an aide of the MLA and alleged that he has been targeted due to his political activities.
While the political circus went on till late on Tuesday night with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state BJP president VD Sharma claiming to ensure stringent punishment for the accused, the latter, when questioned about the association of the accused with the party, said:
When questioned by the media if the accused has been removed from the party, Sharma responded in the affirmative.
Locals, however, claimed that the BJP had been trying to "hide" the case, but social media is making it impossible for them to do so.
In what seems to be a significant setback to the incumbent BJP, which is trying to regain the trust of tribals and get their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections, the incident, as per political experts, will prove to be a sore one for the BJP.
In 2018, the BJP could win only 16 out of the total 47 reserved Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats, while it won 31 ST seats in the 2013 Assembly elections.
A senior journalist in the state, requesting anonymity, said that this incident will "water down all the efforts" by the BJP, including those of its top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to woo tribals ahead of the polls.
"The BJP will regret this incident for a long time. They have been trying to gain the trust of tribal voters since 2018 and all the senior leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have done a lot of work to get tribals to vote for BJP. But this incident will water down all the efforts. It might also start the rumble against BJP's election plans," the journalist told The Quint.
(With inputs from Kanishk Tiwari)
