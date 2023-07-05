BJP MLA's Aide Arrested for Urinating on Tribal Man in MP After Video Goes Viral

As per locals, 36-year-old Dashmat Rawat was on his way to Sidhi's Kubri market when he encountered Pravesh. Pravesh was heavily intoxicated at the time. When Rawat approached him to request his unpaid wages, Pravesh physically assaulted him and then urinated on him.

Rawat is a member of the Kol tribe, the largest tribal community in the state's Vindhya region.

Traditionally known for being ardent supporters of the BJP, the Kol community, according to the 2011 Census, has a population of over 11.67 lakh – and holds significant political influence in over two dozen Assembly seats across the region.

In the last three months, the BJP has organised at least two major events to cash in the votes of this community ahead of the state Assembly elections later this year.