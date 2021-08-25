Luxury Cars, Beach Bungalow and a 200 Cr Scam: About India’s Relentless Conman

On 7 August, Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, claimed that she received a call in June last year from a man posing as a senior official of the Law Ministry who offered to help her secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at the time, in return for money. According to police, Sukesh was the one who made the call to Aditi, and he was arrested in August.