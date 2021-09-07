Arrest Warrant Against Absentee AAP MLA Sanjay Singh in Defamation Case

A Ludhiana court on Monday, 6 September issued an arrest warrant against national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh after his absence in the court over a 2016 defamation case filed against him by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Singh's counsel had earlier sought exemption from appearing in court, but the judge dismissed the application. Following this, Additional Chief Judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh issued the warrant, Hindustan Times reported.