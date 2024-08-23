In UP's Lucknow, Muslim Zomato Delivery Agent 'Tortured, Abused & Held Captive'

(Uncovering communal violence is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. Such stories involve a lot of work and often come at great personal risk to our reporters. Please help us continue to expose hate.)

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim delivery agent associated with Zomato was allegedly was brutally beaten, tortured and held captive by four men in Gomti Nagar — one of the relatively known residential areas in the city.

Mohammad Aslam has worked as a delivery agent for two years now, but never before had he experienced what he did a few nights ago.

The incident took place at around 1 AM on 20 August in Vineet Khand Gomti Nagar. The FIR in this case was filed the following day.