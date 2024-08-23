In UP's Lucknow, Muslim Zomato Delivery Agent 'Tortured, Abused & Held Captive'

advertisement
(Uncovering communal violence is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. Such stories involve a lot of work and often come at great personal risk to our reporters. Please help us continue to expose hate.)
In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim delivery agent associated with Zomato was allegedly was brutally beaten, tortured and held captive by four men in Gomti Nagar — one of the relatively known residential areas in the city.
Mohammad Aslam has worked as a delivery agent for two years now, but never before had he experienced what he did a few nights ago.
The incident took place at around 1 AM on 20 August in Vineet Khand Gomti Nagar. The FIR in this case was filed the following day.
The FIR has been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) such as:
Section 115 (2) punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, 351 (2) punishment for criminal intimidation, 127 (2) punishment for wrongful confinement and 352 i.e. intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.
This incident raises questions about the safety of not just Zomato workers but specifically those who belong to the minority groups and whether there is a a better safety measure for them at place.
Aslam also claimed that he was forced to write and sign a letter which is "fake."
In the letter, they made him write that he did not deliver the order on time, used offensive language against the men and charged them with more money for the order.
To make it seem so, the order which was originally Rs 294, but they paid Rs 330 to Aslam.
He alleged that the men got more angry once they got to know his religious identity.
Aslam added, as he also stated in the FIR that the men, one after another, kept on questioning and ordering him to sit or stand in a corner and even talked about setting him on fire and pouring hot water on him.
Moreover, he noted that the four men threatened him not to say a word about the incident to anyone as they also know his address too.
Since Aslam was on duty, he also got more calls from the next orders in line, but the men picked up the calls and impersonated Aslam, stating that his vehicle has broken down.
"I told them to not pay me but to just let me go, I kept orders and they were all delayed because they were picking up the calls while I was made to stand like a monkey in one corner," he added.
Speaking to The Quint, Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, SHO of the Gomti Nagar police station said ,"The main accused, Abhishek Dubey has been arrested and we're searching for the other three who were involved. Rest assured, the investigation is underway."
Aslam is a bit shaken from the incident. He fears that another such incident might happen since the men know about his address and details.
As for the communication with Zomato, he stated that he spoke with a team leader who has raised a complaint about this incident.
Such incidents have happened in the past as well. In August 2023, it was reported that a delivery agent associated with Amazon, Rahan Fayaz was beaten up by an MLA's relative in Hyderabad due to his religious identity.
(The Quint has also reached out to Zomato and their response will be added once received).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)