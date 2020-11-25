Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq Passes Away at 83 in Lucknow

Prominent Shia cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq passed away in a private hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday, 24 November, after prolonged illness. He was 83 years old. Sadiq’s son Kalbe Sibtai said that his father was admitted to the ICU on 17 November. Maulana Sadiq was suffering from colorectal cancer with metastasis with severe pneumonia, UTI and septic shock with acute kidney shutdown with paralytic ileus.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the cleric's demise and said he prayed for peace for the departed soul. He also expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of the cleric.

Maulana Sadiq grabbed headlines in 2017, when he advocated for peace in the issue of Babri Masjid, stating that if the Supreme Court’s verdict is in their favour, then the Muslim community should give up their claim on the disputed land, reported Financial Express.