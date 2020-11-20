Lucknow-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express Ops Suspended: IRCTC

Operations of the two Tejas Express trains were suspended due to low occupancy numbers.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limiter (IRCTC) on Thursday, 19 November, announced that it will suspending its operations of the Lucknow-New Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express Trains due to low passenger occupancy.

"The management has decided to cancel all departures of IRCTC Tejas trains due to low occupancy levels resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," IRCTC said in a statement.

IRCTC on 7 October had announced that the two Tejas Express Trains will resume operations after growing passenger demand. However, with an occupancy of 736 seats, the passenger occupancy was recorded at only 25-40 percent compared 50-80 percent before the COVID-19 outbreak.