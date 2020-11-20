Lucknow-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express Ops Suspended: IRCTC

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limiter (IRCTC) on Thursday, 19 November, announced that it will suspending its operations of the Lucknow-New Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express Trains due to low passenger occupancy.
"The management has decided to cancel all departures of IRCTC Tejas trains due to low occupancy levels resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," IRCTC said in a statement.
IRCTC on 7 October had announced that the two Tejas Express Trains will resume operations after growing passenger demand. However, with an occupancy of 736 seats, the passenger occupancy was recorded at only 25-40 percent compared 50-80 percent before the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ahmedabad-Mumbai(82901/82902) Tejas express will remain cancelled from 24 November and The Lucknow-New Delhi(82501/82502) Tejas Express will remain cancelled from 23 November.
The statement further read that the operations of the two trains will resume after assessing the occupancy level of other trains operating on theses routes.
The IRCTC had suspended the operations of these two trains from 19 March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express has its first run on 4 October 2019 and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad first started its services on 19 January 2020.
(with inputs from IANS)
