'Epitome of Intolerance': BJP Leader After LSR Cancels His Talk on BR Ambedkar

A controversy has emerged after Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) rescinded the invitation given to a BJP leader to deliver a talk at the institute on Ambedkar Jayanti. Guru Prakash Paswan, a national spokesperson of the BJP who was invited to deliver a talk at the prestigious Delhi University college, said on Thursday, 14 April, that the withdrawal of the invitation was a symptom of "intolerance".

"I was invited by LSR college for the event on Ambedkar Jayanti but was informed yesterday that due to a protest by the students union group, the show has been cancelled. It's an epitome of intolerance," Paswan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Saying that it was unfortunate that a Dalit person had been stopped from speaking on Ambedkar Jayanti, Paswan stated: