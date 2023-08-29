Govt Announces Surprise Cut in LPG Cylinder Prices, More Benefits Under PMUY

Image used for representational purposes only.
LPG gas cylinders are set to suddenly get cheaper for all domestic consumers in India.
How much cheaper? Each cylinder will cost Rs 200 less after a decision was taken by the Union Cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday, 29 August, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced in a press briefing.
For beneficiaries of the central government's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY):
An additional subsidy of Rs 200 has been approved, meaning each LPG gas cylinder will cost Rs 400 for PMUY beneficiaries.
On the house: Free gas connection will also be provided to 75 lakh women under the Ujjwala scheme. These women will also get the gas burner, first cooking gas cylinder, and pipe at no charge, Thakur informed.
Why it matters: The Union Cabinet's decision to slash cooking gas prices comes ahead of Assembly elections set to be held later this year in several states such as Madhya Pradesh; not to mention the big general elections in 2024.
Yes, but: Denying that the price cut had anything to do with the upcoming polls, Thakur said, "PM Modi has decided ₹200 reduction in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, for all users...this is a gift from PM Narendra Modi, to the women of the country, during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Onam."
