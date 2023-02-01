Explained: Why Are Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan at an All-Time High?

Despite international prices and the rupee devaluation, "on directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we have decided to increase the minimum price of these four products (high speed diesel, kerosene oil, MS petrol, light diesel oil)," Dar said, according to a report in Dawn.

Dar added that over the last four months, there was no increase in petrol prices. He further said that instead petrol and diesel prices decreased by Rs 19 or Rs 20 during this period – and that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil dropped by Rs 29 and Rs 30, respectively.

According to Dar, rumours of an increase in the cost of gasoline and diesel prices by Rs 50 led to an artificial shortage in the market.